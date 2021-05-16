OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.81

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $42.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 1,953 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $496.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 70.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

