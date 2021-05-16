OTR Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

OTR Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. OTR Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTRAU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRAU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,622,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,098,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $869,000.

About OTR Acquisition

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

