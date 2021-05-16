Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

