Outfitter Financial LLC Has $470,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.