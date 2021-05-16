Outfitter Financial LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.26.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

