Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

