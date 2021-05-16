Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 24,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 978,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

