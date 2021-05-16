P. Michael Miller Sells 20,077 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,556.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.