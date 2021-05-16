Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO Sells $1,294,762.50 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 454,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

