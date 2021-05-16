Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Acquires $102,200.00 in Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PTVE stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.