PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 1,164,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

