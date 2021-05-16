Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.69

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,831 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

