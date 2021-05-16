Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.28.

TSE PXT opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.96. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,359,835.12.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

