Patricia R. Miller Sells 21,148 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VRA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

