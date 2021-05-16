Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,379.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.