Pepemon Pepeballs Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $387,514.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $122.11 or 0.00253152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.