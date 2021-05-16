Peter Southby Acquires 13 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of EMIS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, for a total transaction of £155.48 ($203.14).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £762.26 million and a PE ratio of 25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,096.17. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

