Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTRUF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

