PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

PGTI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $25.66. 286,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,298. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.