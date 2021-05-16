PharmChem, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:PCHM)

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of PharmChem stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. PharmChem has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

About PharmChem

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

