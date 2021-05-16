Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.62.

PM stock opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,459,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,459,000 after buying an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,343,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

