Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

