Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 10,270 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

