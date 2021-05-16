Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 250,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOREU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Foresight Acquisition Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

