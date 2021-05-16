Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.97 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NGCAU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.