Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $5,293,000.

In other Twelve Seas Investment Company II news, CEO Dimitri Elkin acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TWLVU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

