PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.12 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002655 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $874,538.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,700,609 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

