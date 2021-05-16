Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,429 shares of company stock worth $65,868,810 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

