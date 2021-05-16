Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

