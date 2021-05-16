Piper Sandler Raises VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $31.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

VZIO stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $16,565,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $12,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth approximately $4,850,000.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

