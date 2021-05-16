Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,271,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

