Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.85 or 0.00014991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $4.12 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.90 or 0.00559682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00200995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00265142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004730 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,432,240 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.