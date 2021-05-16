PirateCash Price Down 24.1% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $2,223.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0723 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,995,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

