Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 14,108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 485,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 372,005 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PBI opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

