PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0971

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. PIXEL has a market cap of $54.13 million and $53.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.48 or 0.02479074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00680735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

