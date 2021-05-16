PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 12.2% After Analyst Upgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.32. 18,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,793,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

