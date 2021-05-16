PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLx Pharma stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 262,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

