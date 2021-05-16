Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

