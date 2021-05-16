Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

PCOM stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of -105.37 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Points International in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

