Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is Oak Family Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises approximately 2.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Popular worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,789. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.99 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

