Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $14.17. Porch Group shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 14,484 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

