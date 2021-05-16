Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €96.28 ($113.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PAH3 stock traded up €1.86 ($2.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €85.58 ($100.68). The company had a trading volume of 555,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €91.37 and a 200 day moving average of €68.14. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €43.69 ($51.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.80 ($117.41). The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

