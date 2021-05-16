Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at MKM Partners

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of POSH opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $9,710,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $7,187,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $5,559,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $4,903,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $2,307,000.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

