PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PPL by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PPL by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PPL by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.