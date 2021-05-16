Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PFPT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $171.77. 1,546,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

