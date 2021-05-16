ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35.

