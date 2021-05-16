ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €18.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.05 ($21.24).

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PSM traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €17.56 ($20.66). 2,261,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

