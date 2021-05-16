Prothena Co. plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of PRTA opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

