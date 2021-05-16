Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a current ratio of 35.64 and a quick ratio of 35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 145.90 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.90.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

