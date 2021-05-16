Provoco Token Price Down 11.1% This Week (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $79,952.39 and $258.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

